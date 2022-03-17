ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Gel-pellet ‘challenge’ could lead to injuries or criminal charges, police departments warn

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKRKS_0ei9jsh400

(NEXSTAR) – Police in several parts of the country say they’re seeing increased reports of people inflicting injury to each other — and sometimes children — with toy guns designed to fire gel- or water-based pellets.

Officials also believe the trend may have first gained traction on social media, as part of a “challenge” named after Orbeez, a brand of small absorbent “water beads.”

“We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders,” police in Peachtree City, Georgia, said on Facebook earlier this week. “Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful.”

In its post, Peachtree City police included a photo of a young boy whose face was bloodied as a result of an attack by “a group of teens” who rode by on their bicycles and fired modified gel pellets at the victim.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property,” police added.

Fake gun causing real problems for police in Baldwin County

Law enforcement officials in several other cities — including those in Pasco County, Florida, and Pleasanton, California — have also warned residents and school-aged children of the possible dangers that can result from firing gel pellets at others.

“When it comes to actually shooting projectiles at somebody, they do cause welts if it hits you in the face or the eyes,” Timothy Munday, a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Middle School in South Carolina, told Nexstar’s WBTW. “It can cause major injuries, so you may look at an assault [charge] there. If you bring them on the school grounds, we can interpret them as weapons.”

The manufacturer of Orbeez has since responded to reports of teenagers who may be misusing its water-absorbent beads, which are marketed as “squishy” sensory toys for children ages 5 and up.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” wrote Spin Master, the maker of Orbeez, in a statement shared with NPR.

Spin Master added that it does not manufacture or sell any type of gun designed to fire its beads.

Spin Master, however, is still encouraging its customers to take the “Orbeez challenge” on social media, although the company is merely suggesting that kids show off their Orbeez-based projects or playtime ideas online, rather than pelt each other with the beads.

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

A representative for TikTok, where some of the videos had been shared, was not immediately available to comment. The platform’s Community Guidelines specifically prohibit videos “depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying” dangerous acts, as well as illegal activity and certain amateur stunts.

TikTok also appears to have removed or redirected users from certain videos that showcase the more harmful version of the “#OrbeezChallenge,” but many such videos — with slightly different hashtags including #OrbeezGun or #OrbeeChallenge — remained as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Walmart theft leads to car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, police responded to a call at Walmart for theft. Authorities reported that they tried to stop a silver Jeep Cherokee when the driver, 56-year-old Rachael Gibson of Natchez, Mississippi, led police on a car chase. Police reported […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Rolling gun battle with police in Mobile, subject dead

UPDATE (4:01 p.m.) The subject, who was shot in the head, was confirmed dead by Mobile Police. UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Mobile Police officials spoke at the scene near George and Government Streets where they confirmed a subject was shot in the head after a rolling gun battle with police through the streets of Mobile. At […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Shooting leads to Mississippi man in car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., Vidalia Police Department Captain Craig Godbold led the pursuit of a car chase. Police reported that the car chase started in Concordia Parish and crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. Highway 84 into […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office shares information about a juvenile with 2 felony warrants

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department has two felony warrants on a 14-year-old juvenile. The 14-year-old juvenile’s identity cannot be released because of the Louisiana Children’s Code. Deputies reported that the 14-year-old juvenile has a warrant for Armed Robbery with a Firearm and the other […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#City Police#Gel
WKRG News 5

Vidalia man arrested and charged with burglary of local restaurant

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing. According […]
VIDALIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for questioning in Escambia Co. homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning for a recent homicide.   Christopher Occie McCullough, 38, is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened Sunday, March 12 on the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue, according to a Facebook post […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in face while sitting in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was shot while sitting in his car on Heritage Road North, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim sitting in his car. He told police a man came up to hem and open-fired. He was taken to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot outside his home on Farnell Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was shot outside his home Friday, March 18. According to police, a man shot the victim while he was standing outside of his home. The victim was treated at the hospital. He had no life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at the 700 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:  Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Knollwood Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 17 at Knollwood Apartments.  Jermayne Doolittle, Jr., 19, was arrested for a shooting at an apartment at 1651 Knollwood Drive. Officers said the shooting happened after a man went to the apartment and demanded money […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy