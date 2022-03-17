ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA releases spring weather predictions: What to expect where you live

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJdwo_0ei9jqvc00

(NEXSTAR) – Forecasters at the National Weather Service released their new three-month outlook Thursday, giving us a preview of what’s in store for spring weather nationwide.

First and foremost, La Niña is set to hold strong until the summer, the outlook confirmed. La Niña affects weather in the U.S. by typically bringing drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half.

You can see the effects of La Ni ña on the spring weather outlook in the map below. A huge swath of the country – from Oregon and Northern California, through the Mountain West and Plains, down to Texas and the Gulf – is predicted to see drier-than-normal spring weather.

When will La Niña end?

There are two bullseyes of especially dry conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center: one over the Texas panhandle and one over Utah and Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qlcuw_0ei9jqvc00

The only part of the continental U.S. expected to see above-normal precipitation the next three months is some of the Great Lakes region.

Much of the Western U.S. is already plagued by drought conditions . If NOAA’s predictions for the next three months hold true, the drought will only worsen as the region heads into its driest summer months.

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

It’s not just going to be dry – in most states it’s also going to be hot, the outlook indicates. The vast majority of states can expect a hot spring, especially New Mexico, Texas and Western Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2NLY_0ei9jqvc00

Only a tiny sliver of the country, in the Pacific Northwest, is forecast to see a cool spring.

The Hawaiian islands aren’t shown on the maps above, but are expected to see above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation over the next three months, the National Weather Service predicts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

5-vehicle crash at Old Government and Houston Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets. Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Great Lakes Region#Noaa
Washington Post

Powerful storm bringing snow, strong winds to East Coast

A dynamic and capricious storm system is rolling up the Eastern Seaboard, packing rain, snow, wind and even a few bouts of isolated severe weather. Tornado watches were issued for parts of the Carolina Coastal Plain on Saturday morning, with blizzard warnings issued for the Blue Ridge for the first time since 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Snowstorm to Deliver Heavy Snowfall in Central US

According to experts, a massive shift in the weather is occurring in the country's middle this week, as air flowing down from the Arctic threatens to bring substantial temperature reversals. At the same time, a storm delivers heavy snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The weather was almost...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Are you ready for spring warmth?

DETROIT – Tuesday (March 15) was a minor setback, as cooler temperatures moved in behind Monday night’s cold front. But don’t worry, there’s plenty to smile about in this forecast. Skies will clear Tuesday, and that, combined with diminishing wind, may lead to some areas of...
DETROIT, MI
WKRG News 5

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
WGN TV

Why are you called a meteorologist? What do meteors have to do with weather prediction?

Why are you called a meteorologist? What do meteors have to do with weather prediction?. The use of the term “meteorology” dates back to early Greece when Aristotle wrote “Meteorologica” in 340 B.C., a work covering the totality of that era’s knowledge of weather and climate. In Aristotle’s time, anything that was suspended in or fell from the sky was called a “meteor,” including rain, snow, hail, rainbows and meteoroids. Since the majority of Aristotle’s work dealt with weather, over time meteorology came to be used when referring to the science of weather and atmospheric studies. In the context of meteorology’s contemporary definition, a “meteorologist” refers to a scientist who studies weather and the Earth’s atmosphere, not meteors.
ASTRONOMY
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy