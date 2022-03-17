ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

'South Park' coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for 25th-anniversary event

By By Spencer McKee
 1 day ago

Come August, South Park fans can 'go on down to Red Rocks and have themselves a time' at the show's 25th anniversary concert.

Set to take the stage at the world-famous concert venue in Morrison on the night of August 10, the event will feature show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as rock bands Primus and Ween.

A registration period is currently active until 11:59 PM on March 20. Only one registration is allowed per household.

Those that register will find out on March 23 if they've been selected for the opportunity to purchase up to two $99-plus tickets.

Does this sound like the dream show for you? Register here .

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker recently made headlines when they purchased Casa Bonita , a spot with a cult following of fans thanks to its feature role in an episode of the cartoon series.

Want to track down a few 'South Park spots' located around Colorado? Click here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

