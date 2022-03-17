ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sala poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying in plane crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was “deeply unconscious” after being poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying from severe head and chest injuries in a plane crash in 2019, a jury concluded Thursday.

Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel. He was flying to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales after signing from French club Nantes.

The jury at an inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall found that Sala was a passenger on a private plane being flown by a pilot, David Ibbotson, who did not have the correct authority to fly at night.

The plane broke up when it crashed into the sea. Ibbotson’s body has never been found.

A pathologist, Dr. Basil Purdue, said Sala had been overcome by “severe poisoning” because of a buildup of carbon monoxide inside the cabin due to the plane’s faulty exhaust system and would have been “deeply unconscious” prior to the aircraft crashing.

Purdue said Sala was still alive at the point of impact and died from severe head and chest injuries.

Pilot and businessman David Henderson managed the aircraft on behalf of its owner and arranged flights, pilots and maintenance, despite not being the legally registered operator.

Henderson was sentenced in November to 18 months in prison, having already been found guilty by a majority verdict of endangering the safety of an aircraft. He had previously admitted to a separate offense of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorization.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash

(WSAW) - Diane Postler-Slattery, former president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and her husband Don died in a plane crash in northwest Florida Tuesday evening. WNEM-TV reports the crash happened about 7 p.m. The Cessna plane the couple was traveling in disappeared from radar about two miles from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, where it was scheduled to land, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Mail

Pilot flying footballer Emiliano Sala was quickly overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide just minutes before plane crashed into English Channel, inquest hears

The pilot flying footballer Emiliano Sala was probably quickly overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide just minutes before his plane crashed into the English Channel, killing the duo, an inquest heard. David Ibbotson, 59, was hired to fly the 28-year-old striker to and from France after he signed for...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Emiliano Sala died in plane crash after he was overcome by carbon monoxide from faulty exhaust, inquest finds

An inquest jury has concluded footballer Emiliano Sala died as a result of a plane crash, having been overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft’s faulty exhaust system.The Argentinian striker, 28, died alongside pilot David Ibbotson, 59, when the private plane he was travelling in crashed in the English Channel on 21 January 2019.A jury at Bournemouth Town Hall found Sala was a passenger on a private plane that was being flown by a pilot who did not have the correct authority to fly at night, which broke up when it crashed into the sea.The 28-year-old player’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Sala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Private Plane#Poisoning#England#Traffic Accident#Ap#Argentine#French#Purdue
The Independent

Detective cries as she recalls moment she saw body of boy found dead in river

A detective has broken down in tears as she described the moment she saw the body of a five-year-old boy who had been found dead in a river in South Wales.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, around 250 metres from the flat where he lived with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.He boy had suffered more than 56 injuries to his head and body, with a pathologist describing them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cardiff rape: Roland Long jailed for assaulting woman in 1980

A man has been given a 12-year extended sentence for raping a woman more than 40 years ago. Roland Long, 67, from Nailsea, North Somerset, violently attacked the woman in the Roath area of Cardiff in 1980. South Wales Police used new DNA technology to finally trace the attack to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

81-year-old motorcyclist dies after Seaforde crash

An 81-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in County Down has died. Norman Jackson, from the Castlereagh area, was riding a red Honda motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on the Newcastle Road, Seaforde, at 13:15 GMT on Sunday. He was taken to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCBY

Corvallis pilot dies in Florida plane crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Corvallis woman died Thursday when the aerobatic airplane she was piloting crashed in St. Augustine, Florida, according to the International Aerobatic Club. According to the IAC Chapter 77, she had piloted her aircraft all the way to the St. Augustine airport, but in the events...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Independent

Emiliano Sala crash pilot ‘likely to have been overcome by carbon monoxide’

The pilot flying footballer Emiliano Sala is likely to have been quickly overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide just minutes before his plane crashed into the English Channel, killing the pair, an inquest heard.David Ibbotson, 59, was hired to take the 28-year-old striker home to France after he signed for Premier League club Cardiff City in a £15 million transfer from Ligue One side Nantes.He flew the Argentine from Wales to Nantes on January 19 2019, with the return flight scheduled for two days later.Contact was lost with the Piper Malibu plane shortly after 8pm on January 21, with...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Family 'lost and devastated' by biker's death in Staffordshire

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car said they were "truly lost and devastated". Michael Perry, from Rowley Regis, collided with a white BMW on the A458 Bridgnorth Road at the junction with Six Ashes Road, near Stourbridge, on Saturday. The 31-year-old died at...
ACCIDENTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigation continues into a plane crash in Mecca

Authorities continue to investigate a plane crash that happened earlier this week in Mecca. The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Highway 111 and Cleveland Street. A single-engine Cessna 182 flipped over in a field while making an emergency landing in Mecca, according to Eva Lee Ngai, a spokesperson for The post Investigation continues into a plane crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
Shropshire Star

Faulty plane exhaust led to fatal levels of gas, footballer inquest hears

The ‘most likely cause’ for deadly levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala was a faulty exhaust. The most likely cause for deadly levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala was the faulty exhaust system, an inquest heard.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorist dies after car hits tree in Kidderminster

A man has died after his car hit a tree. The motorist, in his 50s, was driving on the A448 Stone Hill, Comberton Road towards Kidderminster at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road. His car sustained "severe damage" West Mercia Police said, and he died at...
ACCIDENTS
The Morning Call

Hilltown plane crash report says aircraft went into a spin at 2,000 feet before slamming into residential street, killing 2

A pilot practicing for a test was performing maneuvers at 2,000 feet when his plane went into a spin and crashed on a residential street in Bucks County last month, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The report does not conclude what caused the Feb. 24 crash that killed 55-year-old Brian Filippini of Philadelphia, owner and operator of the 1965 ...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Harvard Health

Those birds that crashed and died? It wasn’t fumes.

You’ve probably seen the video — or at least heard some chirpings about it. Footage from a security camera in Cuauhtémoc, a city in Chihuahua, Mexico, shows a massive flock of migratory birds swooping down like a cloud of black smoke and crashing onto pavement and the roof of a house. While many of the yellow-headed blackbirds recovered, about 100 died.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

809K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy