Click here to read the full article. Members of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new Location Managers Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The new contract, which takes effect March 13, covers location managers, key assistant location managers and assistant location managers. The local didn’t release the raw vote totals but said that voter turnout was the highest in the contract’s recent history, with a 75% turnout and a 95% yes vote. “Hollywood location professionals serve as the liaisons not just between production and locations, but also the community at-large,” said...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO