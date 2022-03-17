ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Ferguson visits Poland to offer support and comfort to Ukranian refugees and doles out hugs to young people as she declares 'the world has a duty to support them'

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
 1 day ago

The Duchess of York has become the first member of the extended royal family to travel to Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees.

Prince Andrew's ex wife, who is grandmother to Princess Eugenie's son August, one and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, born in September said in an Instagram post: 'I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting.'

She added: 'It is a privilege to meet some of them and hear their stories today. The world has a duty to support them.'

Her charity Sarah's Trust has sent three articulated lorries with supplies to Poland, and she travelled to Warsaw where she was welcomed by Mayor Rafał Kazimierz Trzaskowski, to find out 'what more we can do'.

Fergie, who recently returned to her online show Story time With Fergie and Friends to show support to the children of Ukraine, was pictured embracing and comforting young people and their families who have escaped the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jfyY_0ei9eUAb00
The Duchess of York (pictured right) meeting Olga (picture left) a mother of two who fled from Dnipro with her two children David 4, and Sophie, 2 - her husband is fighting in the Ukrainian army

In her Instagram post she said that she was heartbroken watching the invasion of Ukraine and in particular was affected to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

She said: 'I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by @trzaskowskirafal and meeting Ukraine refugees.'

Rafał Kazimierz Trzaskowski is a Polish politician and the current Mayor of Warsaw.

He has been part of opening a Warsaw job mediation point for the refugees, where there are interpreters, positions to fill out forms and information and leaflets in Ukrainian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WF29x_0ei9eUAb00
Fergie, 62, was welcomed into Poland by Polish politician and the current Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Kazimierz Trzaskowski. She is pictured here meeting Ukrainian children who have fled to Poland with their families 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNsyG_0ei9eUAb00
The grandmother of August, one and Sienna, born in September said in an Instagram post that she has always believed that the smile of child is the most important thing in the world. She is pictured here speaking with a little girl

In a post on social media he said that at the mediation point they are looking to hire influencers as soon as possible, primarily in healthcare and education.

He said: 'We are trying to ensure that the large number of new residents does not negatively affect the comfort of life of all Warsaw residents.'

Fergie was pictured meeting Olga who fled from Dnipro with her two children David 4, and Sophie, 2, leaving her husband behind to fight in the Ukrainian army.

At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded, with Poland taking in at least 1.7 million of them, so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHoVu_0ei9eUAb00
The Duchess recently returned to her online show Story time With Fergie and Friends to show support for both the children of Ukraine and their parents and grandparents 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8V3A_0ei9eUAb00
Pictured here embracing a mother Fergie said that it has been a privilege to meet the Ukrainian refugees and to hear their stories

She has already received a lot positive comments from her Instagram post, many brimming with blue and yellow hearts to show their support and love.

One user commented: ' Sarah you are the best!!'

Whilst another added: 'Amazing xx they def need lots of support xx'

A third said: 'Amazing! Keep up the great work! Thank you for sharing her story and thank you for sharing links on your story last week where we could donate'

The Duchess has already used her YouTube show Story time With Fergie and Friends, to try to comfort children worried about the war.

Earlier this month, she said that from now on, she'll be hosting the show, with Little Red, the heroine of her own series of children's books.

'I decided that I would go make Story time with Fergie and Friends actually be 'Little Red Story Time and Fergie and Little Red's stories,' she said.

Little Red, who wears a red and white dress, will be a real 'bringer of joy and bringer of hope' on the show, Fergie said.

'I know lots of people, mums and dads, aunts and grannies, grandpas, and all these children out there in the big world, they are all frightened,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxAbn_0ei9eUAb00
Here Sarah Ferguson is seen on a tour of the sleeping facilities for the refugees. Rafał Kazimierz Trzaskowski (pictured behind Sarah) has been part of the opening of a Warsaw job mediation point for the refugees

