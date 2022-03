Attracting the right talent is pivotal task that virtually every business engages in at some point. Part of this challenge is choosing the right cultural fit, along with technical skills, but success doesn’t lie in simply recruiting well; workplace performance can also make or break a business, and one can never dismiss the importance of employee retention. (Too often, that last factor gets overlooked, but it has a substantial impact on the ROI of the previous two.)

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO