ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Diversity of Antibiotic Resistance genes and Transfer Elements-Quantitative Monitoring (DARTE-QM): a method for detection of antimicrobial resistance in environmental samples

By Schuyler D. Smith
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective monitoring of antibiotic resistance genes and their dissemination in environmental ecosystems has been hindered by the cost and efficiency of methods available for the task. We developed the Diversity of Antibiotic Resistance genes and Transfer Elements-Quantitative Monitoring (DARTE-QM), a method implementing TruSeq high-throughput sequencing to simultaneously sequence thousands of antibiotic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

Effects of Switching Antibiotics Mid-Treatment on Antimicrobial Resistance

Using real-time genetic surveillance, investigators found bacterial infections rapidly develop resistance to antibiotics, only to have these gene mutations disappear within a few days of switching to a different treatment. Antibiotic- or antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacteria cause highly difficult to treat infections, draining both money and hospital resources. AMR develops after...
SCIENCE
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. computer models help in understanding C. difficile, antibiotic resistance

Each year, Clostridium difficile infects approximately half a million people in the U.S., most of whom are hospitalized patients. C. difficile is a toxin-producing bacterium able to cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea and colitis. Because of growing antibiotic resistance of C. difficile, Biomedical Engineering Prof. Jason Papin is using computer models to study and better understand the infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Transcriptome analysis reveals key genes associated with root-lesion nematode Pratylenchus thornei resistance in chickpea

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96906-3, published online 01 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Authors are thankful to Science Engineering Research Board (SERB; Grant ID CRG/2018/003056) for funding this work". The original Article has been corrected.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotic Resistance#Functional Diversity#Washington Dc#Gene Sequencing#Genetic Diversity#Amr
Nature.com

Induction of resistance to Myzus persicae-nicotianae in Cucumber mosaic virus infected tobacco plants using silencing of CMV-2b gene

Aphids such as tobacco aphid Myzus persicae-nicotianae, are among the most important plant viral vectors and plant viruses encode genes to interact with their vectors. Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) encodes 2b protein as a suppressor of plant immune and it plays a vital role in CMV accumulation and susceptibility to aphid vectors. In this study, the resistance of tobacco plants (Nicotiana tabacum) to M. p. nicotianae was evaluated by silencing of 2b in CMV-infected plants. However, the pFGC-C.h silencing gene construct was transiently expressed using Agrobacterium tumefacience, LBA 4404 in tobacco leaves, and four days later, the plants were mechanically inoculated by CMV (Kurdistan isolate), and then, 15Â days post-inoculation 1 nonviruliferous aphid was placed on each leaf for evaluation of resistance to M. p. nicotianae. To evaluate the tobacco plants resistance and susceptibility to M. p. nicotianae, the number of aphids existent per tobacco leaf, life table and, demographic parameters were recorded and used as a comparison indicator. The obtained results were analyzed using the age-stage, two-sex life table. The highest number of aphids was recorded on the control CMV-infected plants, while the lowest number on CMV infected leaves expressing CMV-2b silencing construct (pFGC-C.h). The obtained data revealed the lowest rate for all of intrinsic rate of natural increase (rm) (0.246/day), the rate of reproduction (r0) (17.04 females/generation), and finite rate of increase (Î») (1.279/day), on the pFGC-C.h treatment. The maximum generation time (T) (11.834Â days) was observed on (V) treatment. However, the collected data revealed induction of resistance to tobacco aphids by silencing of CMV-2b in CMV infected plants.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

High prevalence of antibiotic resistance in pathogenic foodborne bacteria isolated from bovine milk

This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of foodborne pathogenic bacteria in bovine milk, their antibiogram phenotype, and the carriage of antibiotic resistance genes. Raw bovine milk samples (n"‰="‰100) were randomly collected from different suppliers in the northwest of Iran. Antibiotic-resistant patterns and the presence of antibiotic resistance genes were evaluated in the isolates. Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus, and Salmonella spp. were isolated from 78%, 47%, 25%, and 21% of samples, respectively. All isolates showed high rates of resistance to amoxicillin, penicillin, and cefalexin. The blaTEM and blaSHV genes were detected in 50.0% and 6.4% of E. coli isolates, respectively. Also, 28.5% and 19.0% of Salmonella isolates were positive for blaTEM and blaSHV. The frequency of mecA and blaZ in S. aureus isolates was 20.0% and 12.0%, respectively. The high prevalence of bovine milk contamination with antimicrobial-resistant species in this study necessitates precise control on antibiotic prescription in veterinary medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid expansion and extinction of antibiotic resistance mutations during treatment of acute bacterial respiratory infections

Acute bacterial infections are often treated empirically, with the choice of antibiotic therapy updated during treatment. The effects of such rapid antibiotic switching on the evolution of antibiotic resistance in individual patients are poorly understood. Here we find that low-frequency antibiotic resistance mutations emerge, contract, and even go to extinction within days of changes in therapy. We analyzed Pseudomonas aeruginosa populations in sputum samples collected serially from 7 mechanically ventilated patients at the onset of respiratory infection. Combining short- and long-read sequencing and resistance phenotyping of 420 isolates revealed that while new infections are near-clonal, reflecting a recent colonization bottleneck, resistance mutations could emerge at low frequencies within days of therapy. We then measured the in vivo frequencies of select resistance mutations in intact sputum samples with resistance-targeted deep amplicon sequencing (RETRA-Seq), which revealed that rare resistance mutations not detected by clinically used culture-based methods can increase by nearly 40-fold over 5"“12 days in response to antibiotic changes. Conversely, mutations conferring resistance to antibiotics not administered diminish and even go to extinction. Our results underscore how therapy choice shapes the dynamics of low-frequency resistance mutations at short time scales, and the findingsÂ provide a possibility for driving resistance mutations to extinction during early stages of infection by designing patient-specific antibiotic cycling strategies informed by deep genomic surveillance.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Phase separation in stress resistance

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Plants adopt a variety of strategies to cope with environmental stresses, including high temperature, and understanding such mechanisms is important to develop stress-resistant crops. Zhu et al. now report that the RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) RBGD2 and RBGD4 improve resistance to heat stress in Arabidopsis thaliana by phase separating into heat-induced stress granules (SGs).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of blood feeding on insecticide resistance intensity and adult longevity in the major malaria vector Anopheles funestus (Diptera: Culicidae)

Insecticide-based vector control is key to the reduction and elimination of malaria. Although insecticide resistance is common in malaria vector populations, the operational implications are often unclear. High intensity pyrethroid resistance in the major malaria vector Anopheles funestus has been linked to control failure in Southern Africa. The aim of this study was to assess linkages between mosquito age, blood feeding and the intensity of pyrethroid resistance in two An. funestus laboratory strains that originate from southern Mozambique, namely the moderately pyrethroid resistant FUMOZ and the highly resistant FUMOZ-R. Resistance tended to decline with age. This effect was significantly mitigated by blood feeding and was most apparent in cohorts that received multiple blood meals. In the absence of insecticide exposure, blood feeding tended to increase longevity of An. funestus females and, following insecticide exposure, enhanced their levels of deltamethrin resistance, even in older age groups. These effects were more marked in FUMOZ-R compared to FUMOZ. In terms of programmatic decision-making, these data suggest that it would be useful to assess the level and intensity of resistance in older female cohorts wherever possible, notwithstanding the standard protocols for resistance testing using age-standardised samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Reconciliation between high yield and disease resistance

Wheat is one of the major staple crops around the world. However, wheat usually suffers from powdery mildew disease, which is one of top three diseases affecting wheat production and seriously threatens wheat yields and food security globally. Molecular breeding of new disease-resistant varieties is an effective and sustainable strategy to control plant disease. The disruption of susceptibility (S) genes (such as Triticum aestivum mildew resistance locus O (TaMLO)) usually confers robust and broad-spectrum disease resistance in crops. However, S genes have important physiological functions, so their mutations are typically accompanied by a variety of undesired pleiotropic effects on plant growth, development and crop yields, which greatly limit the application of S genes in plant disease resistance breeding. Therefore, there is a huge need around the world to develop wheat varieties with broad-spectrum powdery mildew resistance without notable growth penalties.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Thermoresponsive PEDOT:PSS/PNIPAM conductive hydrogels as wearable resistive sensors for breathing pattern detection

This study investigated a sustainable method for preparing PEDOT:PSS/PNIPAM conductive hydrogels. The free radical polymerization of NIPAM to PNIPAM was simply initiated by ultrasonication in an ice bath. This was done in open air rather than spending hours under an N2 purge. The resulting conductive hydrogel had a uniform texture and good flexibility for rapid resistance and color changes when exposed to temperature stimulations. Furthermore, the dual actions of hydrogen bonding and hydrophobic aggregation weaken the Coulomb interaction between PEDOT+ and PSSâˆ’ for better conductivity. When interacting and aligning with the PNIPAM chain, the partial growth of the conjugation of PEDOT+ molecules was evidenced by the redshift of the PEDOT:PSS characteristic peak of Raman spectra for better resistance-temperature responses. The temperature correspondences of the resistance and transparency of the hydrogel were distinctly inversed due to the transition of hydrophilic-hydrophobic interactions when the temperature was changed through the phase transition temperature (PTT). The unique R-T relationship of the thermosensitive conductive hydrogel was used as a wearable sensor to continuously monitor breathing patterns for sleeping patients.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy