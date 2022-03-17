ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warning businesses of recent burglaries in Albany Park

By CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Thursday to businesses of burglaries in the Albany Park area.

In each incident, offenders would arrive in a vehicle and then enter the business and target vehicles for theft. In one incident offenders took money and a set of car key fobs before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

·         3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 11, at 7:49 p.m.

·         3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 13, at 12 a.m.

The offenders are described as three Black men between the ages of 20-30 years old, two of which weighing between 170-190 pounds, and the third weighing between 200-220 pounds.

Police remind businesses:

·         Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

·         Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

·         Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

·         Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives 312-746-7394.

CBS Chicago

11-year-old boy among those wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy and three adults were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Garfield Park community.The shooting happened on Monroe Street near Kildare Avenue at 8:15 p.m.Police said the four victims were in the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.An 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. Two men, ages 33 and 48, were each shot in the back and were taken to the same hospital in serious condition.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman talked with a representative of the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago at the scene, who said the organization is in contact with the family. The family said the shooting happened between cars and the boy was hit with a stray bullet – and he is expected to recover.It appeared there had been some kind of celebration at the scene earlier, as balloons were tied to poles for the occasion.Shell casings were spotted at Monroe Street and Keeler Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officers spur policy to investigate some drug deaths as homicides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Having been pushed by families who lost their loved ones to drugs, Chicago Police are now getting trained to investigate drug-related deaths as homicides. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two former CPD officers helped inspire that change. The former officers – Terry Almanza and John Roberts – are among the hundreds of parents in the Chicago area whose kids have died from a lethal dose of drugs. "My daughter was 18 years old," said Terry Almanza. "She didn't know what she was doing." Almanza's daughter, Sydney, died after an overdose at a party in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening. The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave. The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details. This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours. Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementine Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition. Mr. Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died. Mrs. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1-year-old girl grazed in head in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in Belmont Cragin Friday evening. The girl was in the back of a car in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone in a white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck her, police said. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Friday. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead, and his wife of 64 years was fighting for her life late Friday, after a fire at their West Pullman home.The fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. the Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional manpower and equipment.Firefighters were called to the scene around 3 p.m., and remained there in the wet weather an hour later.Clarence and Clementen Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.Clarence Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died.Clementen Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston activist Elise Malary's car found, but she remains missing

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The car belonging to a missing Evanston activist has been found in a municipal parking lot. Police late Tuesday were checking nearby cameras to see who drove the Elise Malary's car to the parking lot. Her family received word that her 2008 Honda Accord was left there. But it is going on seven days, and no one has seen or heard from Malary herself. Her family is trying to stay optimistic, but with each day, they worry more. Elise Malary has been missing since Wednesday, March 9, and uncertainty hangs around her disappearance. Her younger sister,...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after Cicero fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in serious condition after firefighters rescued her from a burning home in Cicero.It happened on South 51st Court near 19th Street. Crews said the 71-year-old woman has third degree burns on her face, neck and arms. One firefighter suffered a minor arm injury. 
CHICAGO, IL
