Driver pulled from car, kicked and robbed in possible road rage incident in Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

NYPD investigating possible road rage attack in Harlem 00:26

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a case of possible road rage in Harlem .

Surveillance video shows motorcyclists surrounding a car, pulling the driver out and kicking him Tuesday afternoon on 127th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

The 63-year-old driver and his 35-year-old son were treated at the hospital, according to police.

The suspects allegedly stole the victims' wallets and cellphones. The attack may have stemmed from a dispute between the driver and one of the motorcyclists, police said.

So far, no attests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

More
Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

Public Safety
Twitter
