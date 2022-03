Way back in July, we got our first look at the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, and there was a lot of camouflage hiding the new design. Over the following months, we got shots of the AMG versions too, and in December, we finally got a view of the interior. It seems that this luxury SUV is going to tick the boxes of style, technology, and comfort with aplomb, but it's still too soon to tell exactly what the exact design updates will be. We recently got a glimpse of the new SUV with no camouflage, but this only afforded us a view of the profile. Luckily, we now have new shots that actually reveal some details.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO