POTUS

Dr. Ashish Jha Named New White House COVID Coordinator

US News and World Report
 2 days ago

THURSDAY, March 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has named Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, to replace Jeff Zients as the country's COVID-19 coordinator when Zients leaves his post next month. In a statement about...

www.usnews.com

Joe Biden
