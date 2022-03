OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!

