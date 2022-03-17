RFQ Re-bid for Land Surveying Services CDBG FY 18-19

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is about to put three real estate consulting teams on speed dial, in part to more easily put surplus city-owned property to good use. The BPDA board is scheduled on Thursday to approve the assignment of real estate advisory contracts to three groups led by Greystone & Co., Stantec, and HR&A Advisors. The BPDA’s spending on all three would be capped at $900,000 over three years, equaling up to $300,000 a year. This potentially represents a significant increase: Agency officials say they have typically spent $100,000 to $150,000 a year on these kinds of services in the past.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO