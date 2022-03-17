ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

RFQ Re-bid for Land Surveying Services CDBG FY 18-19

troy.nc.us
 4 days ago

On behalf of the Town of Troy, please...

troy.nc.us

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFP - Plumbing IDC Services

The Beaufort County School District is soliciting qualifications from firms in response to RFQ 22-023 Plumbing IDC Services. Responses are due by 4:00 PM EST on April 1, 2022. Specifications of RFQ #22-023 may be obtained electronically at http://beaufortschools.net (click on "Community", "Bids & Awards") or by contacting Kaylee Yinger at Kaylee.yinger@beaufort. k12.sc.us. Bids from Minority and Women Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged. AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Thank you for your continued support and interest in doing business with the Beaufort County School District. AD# 1990419.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

I-Team: Clermont schools, libraries, towns may lose millions

Clermont County officials knew they would lose millions in future tax revenue when Vistra Corp. announced last year that it would close the William H. Zimmer coal plant. But that is just the beginning of the revenue loss that many Clermont communities, schools, and libraries could be facing.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Boston Globe

BPDA bids to streamline process of developing city-owned land

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is about to put three real estate consulting teams on speed dial, in part to more easily put surplus city-owned property to good use. The BPDA board is scheduled on Thursday to approve the assignment of real estate advisory contracts to three groups led by Greystone & Co., Stantec, and HR&A Advisors. The BPDA’s spending on all three would be capped at $900,000 over three years, equaling up to $300,000 a year. This potentially represents a significant increase: Agency officials say they have typically spent $100,000 to $150,000 a year on these kinds of services in the past.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
Troy, NC
Government
SCNow

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kovacs announces bid for re-election

Current Kootenai County assessor and lifelong Republican Béla Kovacs on Tuesday announced he will again run for the office of assessor. Kovacs has been a Kootenai County resident for 24 years. He brings with him 20 years of administrative and leadership experience in local government and more than 20 years of experience in real estate and Fortune 100 corporate procurement.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mount Airy News

Councilman objects to land bid

City officials’ interest in a controversial site in the area of West Pine and Franklin streets has taken another twist, which will involve an attempt to buy property there. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to authorize City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to bid on a small, vacant lot adjoining the former Koozies property. It borders West Pine Street, located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy