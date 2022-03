Alex Reyes won’t be ready for Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Reyes has a frayed labrum and is expected to be sidelined until May at the earliest. The plan is for Reyes to receive a stem cell injection and then be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. Once Reyes is cleared to throw, he will begin a throwing program at extended spring training.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO