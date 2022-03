GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UKRAINE CONGRESS ADDRESS TODAY: Ukraine’s president is preparing to address the U.S. Congress directly today. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be joining congress by video link this morning at 9 a.m. He is expected to ask the U.S. for air support, as well as a no-fly zone. The White House has been hesitant to support either side, instead offering weapons and hundreds of million of dollars in aid.

