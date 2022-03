Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO