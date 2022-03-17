DeSantis Wants To See TSA Mask Mandate Lifted

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to see the TSA's COVID mask mandate lifted.

A TSA mandate on facemasks was set to expire tomorrow but has been extended to April 18th.

That means a mask is still required for air travel and on public transportation, including trains and subways.

Governor Ron DeSantis says it's time to end the COVID theater

A group of pilots who work for American, Southwest and Jet Blue have filed a lawsuit claiming forcing people to wear masks has made their jobs less safe.