Porsche auctioning new 'Sally' 911 to help Ukraine

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO