Oana Ruxandra — Warner Music Group’s chief digital officer and executive vp of business development — has lost a lot of sleep due to Web3. Not because it troubles her. That’s just her working process. Over the holidays last December, she was up all night on Discord and crypto Twitter, “getting inundated, living it, breathing it, being part of it. It’s the only way to understand it,” she says. And that was one of many such experiences. “I haven’t slept in three years because of the work that we’re doing,” she says.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO