ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Belarus may repay foreign debt in its roubles due to sanctions

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds details)

March 17 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has given his finance ministry and banks the right to service the country’s foreign currency debt in Belarusian roubles because of Western sanctions, according to a decree published on Thursday.

Western nations have taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia and its ally Belarus over events in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”, threatening both countries’ economic health.

Belarus, which had $17.9 billion in external debt as of early February, will be able to make payments in its own roubles if sanctions from “unfriendly countries” mean it cannot carry out transactions in foreign currency, the decree said.

Coupon and principal repayments due this year total about $3.5 billion.

Credit ratings agency Fitch has warned that sanctions and Belarus’ economic ties to Russia create significant uncertainty regarding its ability and willingness to service its debt.

On March 8, it downgraded its sovereign rating for Belarus to C from B, deep into junk territory, and said a default was imminent.

As sanctions isolate them economically, Russia and Belarus have reaffirmed their mutual commitment and stated the importance of cooperation.

On Monday, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Russia would restructure loans to Belarus and ditch U.S. dollars in energy payments in favour of Russian roubles. (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Debt#Sovereign Debt#Foreign Currency#Belarusian#Western#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
PBS NewsHour

Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine’s neighboring countries

NEW YORK — The Russian military has warned Ukraine’s neighboring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy