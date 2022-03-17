UPDATE 1-Belarus may repay foreign debt in its roubles due to sanctions

(Adds details)

March 17 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has given his finance ministry and banks the right to service the country’s foreign currency debt in Belarusian roubles because of Western sanctions, according to a decree published on Thursday.

Western nations have taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia and its ally Belarus over events in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”, threatening both countries’ economic health.

Belarus, which had $17.9 billion in external debt as of early February, will be able to make payments in its own roubles if sanctions from “unfriendly countries” mean it cannot carry out transactions in foreign currency, the decree said.

Coupon and principal repayments due this year total about $3.5 billion.

Credit ratings agency Fitch has warned that sanctions and Belarus’ economic ties to Russia create significant uncertainty regarding its ability and willingness to service its debt.

On March 8, it downgraded its sovereign rating for Belarus to C from B, deep into junk territory, and said a default was imminent.

As sanctions isolate them economically, Russia and Belarus have reaffirmed their mutual commitment and stated the importance of cooperation.

On Monday, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Russia would restructure loans to Belarus and ditch U.S. dollars in energy payments in favour of Russian roubles. (Reporting by Reuters)