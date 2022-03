Click here to read the full article. Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access have joined forces to launch the Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program, a new initiative to develop emerging content creators with the goal of increasing diverse, equitable and inclusive representation. According to a press release, the program “provides underrepresented digital talent a platform to break through to new audiences while also providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as a content creator.” The three-month program will consist of two months of mentorship and training from the Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access teams, followed by a monthlong apprenticeship at Rooster...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO