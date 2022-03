SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) says Pacific Gas and Electric is proposing a 22 percent rate hike from 2023 to 2026. That’s devastating news for some Californians who say living in the Golden State may no longer be possible. “When’s it going to stop?” said Sacramento resident Le Anthony King. Increased prices in the grocery store and at the pump are just two reasons residents in Sacramento say California is too expensive. “Things just keep getting higher and higher,” King said. “Everyone [is] just one paycheck away from being under the bridge somewhere.” And it doesn’t stop there. Gas and electric...

