City Unveils Walter “Skip” Campbell Avenue

Coral Springs, FL – Family and friends of the late Walter “Skip” Campbell gathered alongside former and current city officials at the corner of 94th Ave. and NW 31st Ct. on Thursday, March 17 to mark the official renaming of 94th Ave. as Walter “Skip” Campbell Avenue.

Campbell was elected as Coral Springs Mayor in 2014 and held the seat until his sudden passing on October 23, 2018.

“The renaming of this roadway is a tribute to Skip’s legacy and his impact in our city. He was a true pillar of our community and will always be remembered in our hearts,” current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook said.

The Coral Springs Commission unanimously voted to rename 94th Avenue between Sample Road and NW 31st Ct. (just east of City Hall) in 2019. The unveiling of the renamed sign was initially scheduled for March 2020 then postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. The dedication was purposefully rescheduled for St. Patrick’s Day since it was one of Campbell’s favorite holidays and paid homage to his Irish American heritage, of which he was very proud.

Devoted to the public, Campbell was elected to the Florida Senate in 1996 and spent 10 years representing the West and Northwest areas of Broward County. An accomplished legislator, Campbell helped to successfully pass 112 Bills during his time in the State Senate, many of which benefited children and families.

Skip was also a well-respected attorney who many considered a leader within the legal profession. He served as President of the Broward County Bar Association, President of the Broward County Trial Lawyers' Association and President of the Federal Bar Association of Broward County.

The Coral Springs Community Redevelopment Agency graciously funded the cost to designate the roadway.