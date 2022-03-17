ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas middle school drops Apaches mascot

 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a...

