The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the middle of quite a few trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches. They’ve been going through what general manager Jarmo Kekalainen calls a “reload,” and with them currently sitting eleven points behind the Washington Capitals with 22 games remaining, it appears likely they’ll be selling off some players within the next week. One of the biggest names in the middle of trade talks has been Max Domi, a player who could come back to haunt the team if he’s traded.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO