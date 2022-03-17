ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Troopers report seizing drugs from passenger in traffic stop

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers seized several drugs, including heroin and cocaine, during a traffic stop in Scioto County.

Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, of Columbus, who was a passenger in the van, was arrested. He is facing charges of cocaine and heroin possession.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was pulled over March 10 on U.S. Route 23 for a lane violation. While troopers were interacting with Johnson, they say they saw suspected heroin hanging from his pocket.

Troopers searched Johnson and say they found 53 grams of heroin and 10 grams of crack cocaine. The drugs are worth approximately $8,200.

Johnson was booked into the Scioto County Jail on the drug charges.

