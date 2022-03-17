ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiW0C_0ei9Lck800
1 of 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is contemplating a political comeback and dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech Thursday to a friendly audience of about 100 people in the Bronx, where he framed his fall from power as “cancel culture” run amok. The Democrat behaved like a candidate, posing for pictures with attendees and a baby.

Asked after his speech if he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he is “open to all options.”

He wouldn’t say whether he was thinking about challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor and successor, but he ripped the state’s current governance during his speech.

Cuomo, who quit in his third term, indicated he was open to possibly gathering enough petition signatures to get on the ballot in the general election, a step that would allow him to bypass the Democratic primary in June.

“I know how to get on the ballot, I did it a couple times,” Cuomo told reporters. “The election isn’t until November. So there’s a lot of time to gather petitions, depending on how you want to run.”

Cuomo resigned from office in August after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

He denied allegations he touched women inappropriately, including a charge by one aide that he groped her breast, and claimed his accusers had misconstrued comments he’d intended to be friendly banter.

Two teams of lawyers, one hired by Attorney General Letitia James and the other working for the state Assembly, said they found the harassment allegations credible. The attorney general released a report that concluded he had harassed 11 women.

A sheriff in Albany filed criminal charges against Cuomo in connection with the aide’s groping allegations, but those charges were ultimately dropped by the county’s district attorney, who cited a lack of enough proof.

The former governor did not directly address the specific allegations on Thursday or make any apologies. He accused “extremists” in the Democratic Party of orchestrating his downfall because they felt he was standing in their way.

“There are people who wanted to run against me. They wanted my job. And they used this opportunity to help themselves politically,” he said.

Nearly every prominent Democrat in the state had called for Cuomo’s resignation last year, as well as national party leaders including President Joe Biden. State lawmakers were preparing to impeach him when he quit.

Though he dropped out of public sight for a time after resigning, Cuomo has become increasingly visible in recent months.

He has been running television ads portraying himself as the victim of a political smear campaign. Earlier this month, he gave a similar speech in Brooklyn, invoking the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, while speaking to a largely Black congregation.

Cuomo, who had long planned to run for a fourth term in 2022, reported $16 million still in his campaign fundraising account in January, giving him an ample start to mount a campaign. That includes potentially gathering signatures from voters.

Speaking to his Bronx audience Thursday, Cuomo made it clear that, whether he runs or not, he has no intention of quitting the public stage.

“I am not going anywhere. I am going to continue to fight the good fight,” he said.

___

Associated Press video journalist David R. Martin contributed to this report.

Comments / 45

Andrew Smolkovich
1d ago

I live in Buffalo, we don't want both Cuomo 1.0 and definitely not Cuomo 2.0 , N.Y.S needs a change please vote Red in November

Reply(1)
27
danny boy
1d ago

Rumor has it he’s not sure if he’s going to run he’s just FEELING things out!!! He’s good at that. Definitely not good at running the state!

Reply
16
Chuck McCall
1d ago

the only people that well vote for you are from NYC the rest of the state can't stand YOU SO JUST GO AWAY

Reply(3)
39
Related
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
Washington Times

N.Y. audit finds Cuomo team undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by over 4,000

The state of New York undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by more than 4,000 during former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tenure, according to a new audit that says incorrect data led to an inflated perception of New York’s performance against other states. State Comptroller Thomas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WRGB

Could former Governor Andrew Cuomo be making a political comeback after all?

New York State (WRGB) — CNBC is reporting tonight that former Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a run against his successor, in the democratic primaries. That's after a recent Emerson college poll had him trailing governor Kathy Hochul, in a potential match-up. CNBS says sources close to Cuomo, told...
POLITICS
Primetimer

Newly released emails show how deeply former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's "PR machine"

"At one point the emails show Chris Cuomo and the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, working alone on a draft of a statement the governor would give responding to harassment allegations," reports Vice's Tim Marchman of the emails that were released through New York’s Freedom of Information Law. "They also show Chris Cuomo discussing how best to attack reporting by the New York Times that revealed the nursing-home COVID-19 death toll was far higher than the governor had said." Marchman adds: "The emails show in detail just how intimately Chris Cuomo was involved in crafting political messaging pushing back against Charlotte Bennett, a former Andrew Cuomo aide who said the governor sexually harassed her. They also show him strategizing about how the governor should respond to the scandal over the Cuomo administration’s efforts to cover up how many New Yorkers in nursing homes were dying of COVID."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#State Attorney General#Ap#Democratic
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

809K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy