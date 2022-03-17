ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Preschooler killed by teen driver who crashed into Florida playground

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plopS_0ei9Jq4K00

ARCADIA, Fla. — A four-year-old girl has died and a five-year-old is in the hospital, after an 18-year-old driving an SUV crashed into the preschool playground where the children were playing.

The girls were playing inside a fenced area at the Imagination Station Preschool on Wednesday afternoon in Arcadia, WTSP reported. The car also went over a curb, hit a street sign, a fence, posts, and playground equipment before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

Becky Stidham lives near the school, and told WINK she heard screams. “Kids screaming and I said, ‘Well it could be coming from our pool,’ but it was so many screams of so many kids and everything that I thought, well, you know there’s no way it could be coming from the pool,” Stidham told WINK.

Both the four-year-old and five-year-old who were hit by the SUV were taken to hospitals. The four-year-old died after she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the five-year-old remains in a separate hospital in serious condition, WWSB reported.

The driver, Kiara Morant, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WWSB.

Morant was charged with driving without a valid license, WINK reported. She posted bond and was released from jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WOKV

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOKV

‘This is truly an atrocity’: Police say fight over bowling ball turned deadly

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman that took place at an entertainment venue Thursday night. In a news release, Atlanta police said they responded to the Metro Fun Center on Thursday night at 10:50 p.m., where a woman had been shot multiple times and killed. Police said the shooting had begun with an argument over a bowling ball and had then escalated.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Texas crash latest tragedy for family of young driver, dad

HOBBS, N.M. — (AP) — Authorities investigating a fiery head-on crash in West Texas don’t know why a 13-year-old boy was driving while his father sat in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger van, killing nine people.
HOBBS, NM
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy