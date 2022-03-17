MLB Makes Up For Lockout Postponements With 30 Doubleheaders

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO