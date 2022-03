Rex Orange County has shared his new song “Open a Window” featuring Tyler, the Creator, off his upcoming album Who Cares? out this coming Friday. The fresh track sees the two frequent collaborators highlighting their chemistry, with Tyler perfectly suiting Rex’s breezy production style. It recalls the sound of Tyler’s album Flower Boy, which was also the first time the two musicians released music together with the tracks “Foreword” and “Boredom,” also featuring Anna of the North. Tyler is the sole feature on the record, which was produced with Dutch songwriter and record producer Benny Sings over the course of multiple studio sessions in Amsterdam at the end of 2020.

