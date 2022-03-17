No. 10 Loyola feels relaxed — and confident — heading into the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament vs. No. 7 Ohio State

The Loyola Ramblers and coach Drew Valentine celebrate on March 13, 2022, after finding out they will be headed to Pittsburgh to face Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Before its opening round game against Ohio State, Loyola coach Drew Valentine warned his players the Ramblers’ recent success in the NCAA Tournament doesn’t mean a thing right now.

“We talked to our team a lot this week about not being entitled because our program has had a recent history of getting to this point,” Valentine said Thursday before practice at PPG Paints Arena. “So I think you can get to the point where you don’t take advantage of the moment.

“I was a college player at one time before, and everybody wants to be in this moment. You’ve got to embrace it and do everything you can to put yourself in position to be successful. Obviously, Ohio State is an incredibly talented opponent and has two extremely high-level guys and a ton of good players around them as well.”

Loyola (25-7) never has beaten the Buckeyes in four previous meetings. But the 10th-seeded Ramblers are not intimidated by a Big Ten opponent, as evidenced by last year’s second-round upset of top-seeded Illinois.

Ohio State (19-11) are the higher seed at No. 7, but the Buckeyes have lost four of their last five games, including to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

“The way I see it, we’re just as good as any school out there in the country,” Loyola fifth-year guard Lucas Williamson said. “And I hope everyone realizes that. We are a really good team, and no matter what you put in front of us, they’re going to have to acknowledge us as a really good team.”

One of the keys will be stopping Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, a Belleville, Ill., native whom Valentine said was a “mismatch problem for everybody” in the nation. That responsibly primarily falls on 6-7 senior forward Aher Uguak , who will get help inside on double teams.

“He’s an All-American, and I think he deserves that,” Uguak said of Liddell. “I think what we’ve done on film, watching him with our scout, we’re pretty confident that we’ll have a good matchup against him.”

This Loyola team might not be as talented as the 2017-18 squad that advanced to the Final Four, but it has more experience with Williamson playing in his third tournament and Uguak, Braden Norris, Marquise Kennedy, Tate Hall, Keith Clemons and Tom Welch all contributors on last season’s Sweet 16 team.

During the off week between their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win and Selection Sunday , Valentine said he and his staff went over KenPom numbers to find a team most similar to the current Loyola team. Surprisingly, Valentine said the closest one was that 2017-18 Ramblers team.

“This team had a little more depth from one to 10, while that team was really like seven deep,” Valentine said. “This team has a little bit more size.”

Maybe the biggest difference, he said, was the “presence and swagger” of the Final Four team, led by Donte Ingram and Cameron Krutwig.

“They were loud,” he said. “Krutwig was a loud person. This team is a little more reserved and quiet with how they go about approaching the game. A lot of similarities. I’m lucky to be a part of both of them.”

That quiet confidence is reflected in the personality of Williamson, the Young alumnus who has helped elevate the program in his five years and co-wrote and narrated the documentary on the 1963 team, “The Loyola Project.” Williamson and his teammates all lined up after practice to meet and get their photos taken with TNT broadcaster and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

“Lock it up and let it go,” Miller told Williamson.

Williamson knows the Ramblers are no longer everyone’s Cinderella pick, but he was shocked to hear Loyola was considered the favorite against Ohio State.

“I was like, ‘What? How are we a favorite?’ ” he said. “But I didn’t even know what all the outside voices, what they’re saying. That’s just been interesting little shift.”

Norris, whose brother Keaton is playing for Wright State in the tournament, joked the Loyola tournament experience means playing second fiddle to Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain whose star power exceeds the players.

“She’s kind of our whole brand, especially when we get into March,” Norris said. “We always joke around when we advance, it’s kind of like Sister Jean advancing to the round of 32. No, but she’s great. I mean, she means a ton to our university and to our team, and it’s awesome to have her here.”

Whatever happens this weekend, the Ramblers have been part of a cultural change that saw Loyola emerge from relative anonymity to a nationally respected program.

“People understand the brand, people understand our style of play” Valentine said. “People are familiar, obviously, with Sister Jean, and they’re familiar with some of our players we’ve had. … They’re familiar with us being a high academic school.

“I just think there is more name brand recognition. I think we’ve played on more national TV games this year than ever before, and the Battle for Atlantis (tournament). There are just a lot of big-time opportunities that have helped elevate the profile of the program.

“Now we call up someone in the recruiting process. I think they have an idea where we’re located, what we’re all about, our style of play and maybe a couple of our players.”

Now the players have another chance to show they’re for real.