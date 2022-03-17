Reward increased for information leading to arrest in Teague murder

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of a woman found dead outside Brookshire Brothers has been increased to $11,500.

According to a social media post from the Freestone County Law Enforcement Association, “Mrs. Von Staggs” was found deceased in a vehicle at the Teague grocery store on Feb. 23.

The reward increased when the association added $500 to the overall amount.

Limited information has been released surrounding the victim's death.

Anyone with information should contact the Teague Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff's Office or “message” the association’s Facebook page.

