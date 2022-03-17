ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teague, TX

Reward increased for information leading to arrest in Teague murder

By Doug Myers, Joel Leal
 1 day ago
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of a woman found dead outside Brookshire Brothers has been increased to $11,500.

According to a social media post from the Freestone County Law Enforcement Association, “Mrs. Von Staggs” was found deceased in a vehicle at the Teague grocery store on Feb. 23.

The reward increased when the association added $500 to the overall amount.

Limited information has been released surrounding the victim's death.

Anyone with information should contact the Teague Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff's Office or “message” the association’s Facebook page.

Original story

Teague police: Woman found dead outside Brookshire Brothers, homicide investigation underway

TEAGUE, Texas — Teague police say they are now investigating a woman found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday as a homicide.

Around 5 a.m. police were dispatched to the Brookshire Brothers, located at 220 Loop 255 Teague, on reports of a woman found unconscious.

Upon arrival, officers determined the woman had already died.

Texas Rangers, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Freestone County Attorney’s Office are all currently assisting Teague Police with the investigation.

This case remains active and ongoing.

Comments / 2

