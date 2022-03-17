Five Star Franchising acquires Mosquito Shield

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles-based company will invest $11.9 million to establish operations in part of an 890,000-square-foot site vacant since 2013. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Alpine Group's Ashok Mahtani on Samples, Shorter Supply Chains & Scaling SustainabilityApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsITMF Survey Finds 'Very Favorable' Outlook for Textile SectorBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO