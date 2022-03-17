Rep. Ilhan Omar Applauds Marvel Studios New Show with Muslim Superhero

We’re getting a cosmic take on the newest superhero coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tuesday (Mar.15), Disney+ dropped the new trailer for Ms. Marvel, introducing Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim American superhero, to the MCU. In the first trailer, we see Iman Vellani bring Khan, a Jersey City native, to life in the Marvel Studios original series. Khan is an avid gamer, a huge fan of writing comic books, and the universe’s strongest superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Despite being a young teen with a boundless imagination, Khan still feels invisible to the world, that is until she comes gains powers.
Comments / 0