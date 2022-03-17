ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Ilhan Omar Applauds Marvel Studios New Show with Muslim Superhero

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Rep. Ilhan Omar wasn't a Marvel fan before, she is now ... as the studio announced its first-ever Muslim superhero to headline a series. We caught up with the congresswoman in D.C. and she told us it was incredibly exciting...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadioNow 100.9

The First Trailer For Ms. Marvel Featuring Marvel’s First Muslim Superhero Has Arrived

We’re getting a cosmic take on the newest superhero coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tuesday (Mar.15), Disney+ dropped the new trailer for Ms. Marvel, introducing Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim American superhero, to the MCU. In the first trailer, we see Iman Vellani bring Khan, a Jersey City native, to life in the Marvel Studios original series. Khan is an avid gamer, a huge fan of writing comic books, and the universe’s strongest superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Despite being a young teen with a boundless imagination, Khan still feels invisible to the world, that is until she comes gains powers.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'Maddow Show' Guest Compares Putin to Hitler, Sparks Major Backlash

A guest of Rachel Maddow's compared Putin to Hitler while describing Ukraine -- but in the process ... kinda made it seem like Hitler wasn't nearly as bad, which didn't go over well. Michael McFaul -- a former U.S. ambassador to Russia -- appeared Friday on Maddow's self-titled show on...
POLITICS
MinnPost

The human rights hypocrisy of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Ever since the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Rep. Ilhan Omar has been a strong and admirable advocate for the rights of the accused and for reining in the abuses of U.S. law enforcement. It therefore came a surprise when Omar brushed off blatant violations of due...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army vet Somali refugee vows to unseat Ilhan Omar in Minnesota

A U.S. Army veteran and Somali refugee vowed on Wednesday to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during the midterm election this fall “one vote at a time.”. “Ilhan Omar will NOT be re-elected to Congress this year,” tweeted congressional candidate Shukri Abdirahman. “I’m a 10 year U.S. Army Combat Veteran, and I will be replacing her.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Iman
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel: Brie Larson Welcomes Kamala Khan to the MCU

Tuesday finally brought forth the release of the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, formally introducing Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU stars like Mark Ruffalo shared the trailer, congratulating Vellani on her MCU arrival. Now, Carol Danvers herself is wishing Vellani much success in the MCU. Tuesday evening, Brie Larson joined in on the fun by paying tribute to the MCU newcomer and her The Marvels costar.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer: Iman Vellani Is A Superhero Superfan In Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Series

Marvel Studios is really embracing the idea of Disney+. In a little more than a year, the studio has used the streaming platform to develop shows that dive a little deeper into the character stuff that we have come to know and love in the MCU. The studio also realizes it’s a great way to introduce new characters into the universe, such as in the show, “Ms. Marvel.”
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Adapting Fan-Favorite Avengers Storyline

Expect Wanda Maximoff to stick around in the MCU. Kevin Feige and company have yet to announce the next big crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but fans have actively been theorizing about it for the last three years. Feige has previously stated that Avengers: Endgame marked the true end of the Avengers film franchise but a new rumor seems to suggest that's not the actual case and if anything, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will continue to rule the MCU, despite other groups like the X-Men and Fantastic Four set to make their arrival in Earth-616.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Poster Calls Upon Comic Book Nostalgia

The MCU has several notable projects coming up in the near future, with Ms. Marvel being one that is highly anticipated. The upcoming TV series will introduce fans to Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City and the MCU's first Muslim superhero. To celebrate the upcoming release date for the series, Marvel released its first trailer and a poster for Ms. Marvel.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Superhero Movies#Muslim#Icymi
Daily Mail

Marvel's first Muslim superhero: Meet newcomer Iman Vellani, 19, who stars as Ms. Marvel in action-packed trailer for new Disney+ series

Marvel unveiled their first ever Muslim character in the trailer for Disney+ series Ms. Marvel starring newcomer Iman Vellani on Tuesday. The 19-year-old daughter of Pakistani Muslim immigrants in Canada makes her acting debut as Kamala Khan - an imaginative, Captain Marvel-obsessed Pakistani-American 16-year-old living in New Jersey. Not much...
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Harley Quinn: James Gunn Joins Season 3 Voice Cast as Himself

There's a lot of excitement right now for the third season of the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn after the successful run of the first two seasons. While some of the plot details of the upcoming season are still under wraps, we do expect that it will focus a lot on Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's relationship. Now, it looks like someone who is heavily connected to the DCEU will be making an appearance in the season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87

March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 Godzilla film, died at the age of 87, it was announced. No cause of death was provided by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death. "We are saddened to hear of the...
MOVIES
Floor8

Ms. Marvel: First trailer introduces Kamala Khan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to welcome a new superhero on June 8, exclusively on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

Cian Tormey signs exclusive contract with DC Comics

DC Comics is snatching up some of the best creators in the business and today Cian Tormey joins their fold. Announced today via Tormey’s Twitter account, Tormey wrote:. I am very proud to say that as of this week, I am a signed, Exclusive Artist with @DCComics. A massive thank you to the editors and collaborators who have made this the best job in the world already… I guess I’m moving the studio to Metropolis 🙂
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Trailer Reveals First Look at Red Dagger

All eyes were on Kamala Khan in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel series on Disney+. The trailer also introduced another new hero, Red Dagger, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Red Dagger, played by Aramis Knight, is only in the trailer for a moment, and fans would likely not realize how significant he is if they weren't familiar with him from Marvel Comics' Ms. Marvel series. Created by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo, Red Dagger is a hero who operates in Pakistan. Red Dagger,a.k.a. Kareem, later participates in a student exchange program that sends him to Kamala's school while living in her home. Red Dagger and Ms. Marvel have a flirtatious relationship in their superhero personas.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Family Lawyer Slams Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin knows no shame in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... this according to the lawyer for her widower and son. Attorney Brian Panish is reacting to Baldwin's new legal docs which say the actor wanted to complete the film after Hutchins' death. Panish told Deadline, "It is shameful that Baldwin claims Hutchins' actions in filing a wrongful death lawsuit derailed the completion of Rust. The only action that ended the film's production was Baldwin's killing of Halyna Hutchins."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bill Maher Says Americans Have Selfish Explanations for Ukraine War

Bill Maher has a fascinating take on America's view of Ukraine ... everyone here is making the war about them. Let us explain. As the "Real Time" host says ... "Everything proves what we already believed and everything goes back to the thing we already hate." As he puts it...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy