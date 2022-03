The 1LE package for the Chevy Camaro SS brings a host of track-focused performance upgrades to the sports car, from beefed-up suspension to sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, Brembo brakes and a dual-mode exhaust. Despite sharing a Zeta platform and other key components with the previous iteration of the sports coupe, this performance package was never offered on the short-lived Chevy SS sedan – but now a digital rendering artist has used his skills to show us what a 1LE-equipped SS may have looked like if GM did offer a track-focused four-door.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO