Vikings gain $6 million in cap space with Harrison Smith restructure

Leave the decision up to him, and cornerback Patrick Peterson wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 season. But the team’s new leadership has to ask first. Peterson has reiterated a couple of times this offseason his longing to remain with the Vikings after a relatively successful 2021 campaign. He tabulated a 63.0 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, acting as the most consistent cornerback on the roster. Cameron Dantzler was in the Mike Zimmer doghouse for a couple of months, Bashaud Breeland was erratic (in more ways than one), Mackensie Alexander struggled, and Jeff Gladney was cut before the season began.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO