Bridgeport, CT

Irish flag-raising ceremony held at Bridgeport's Government Center

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

An Irish flag-raising ceremony was held on St. Patrick's Day in Bridgeport.

Officials say it's important for the city to recognize the heritage of its community.

St. Patrick's Day Parade treasurer Fred Garrity says he's thankful to the community for embracing the holiday.

"When you see the flag of the countries that either you or your parents or grandparents are from, it gives you a feeling of pride that your community supports you and the families and where you're from and what your family is all about," Garrity says.

Officials announced the annual St Patrick's Day Parade was canceled back in January because of the high rates of Omicron, but parade plans are expected to be on for next year.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

