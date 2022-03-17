ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What’s a ‘worm moon’? It’s happening this week

By Nexstar Media Wire, Maris Westrum
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAUVs_0ei9ATZQ00

( KDVR ) — The next full moon is almost here, and it’s a sign that spring is, too.

The upcoming full moon, scheduled for March 18, is known as the “worm moon,” although it goes by many other names as well — the crow moon, the crust moon and the sap moon, just to name a few. But no matter what it’s called, the March full moon is an indicator of spring.

According to NASA , the worm moon was given its name by Native American tribes in the south, who may have noticed the “earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws.” Another explanation, provided by the Old Farmer’s Almanac , suggests that the “worms” were actually beetle larvae which emerged from their cold-weather shelters at the end of winter, and “worm moon” is a misnomer used by European colonists.

The moon’s other names — the crow moon, the sap moon, etc. — were derived from the names originally given to the moon by Native American tribes elsewhere in the Americas, to describe the natural phenomena that began to take place when the full moon appeared.

Mask mandates are ending — but 7 in 10 parents still want their kids wearing them in school: study

The worm moon is expected to reach “peak illumination” on Friday, March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST and 12:20 a.m. PST, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The vernal equinox follows on Sunday, March 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face with glass bottle on Manhattan subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worm Moon#Full Moon#Worms#Kdvr#Native American#The Old Farmer S Almanac#European#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Everything to Know About 2022's Worm Moon, Including How to See It

A Worm Moon is coming soon. On Friday, March 18, 2022, March's full moon will be visible in the sky, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. As the publication notes, there are two different meanings behind the March full moon name. One is that Worm Moon is meant to reference earthworms that begin to appear in the soil in spring.
ASTRONOMY
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Warren Times Observer

‘I count it as just one more sign of spring’

Last week, I walked into the house and it did not smell good. There was a distinctive musky odor just inside my kitchen door, that caused me a great deal of concern. It was the unmistakable smell of a skunk. There is no more pattern more recognizable and no personal protection method more infamous in the animal world than a skunk’s. Even kids see the black and white mammal’s picture, photo or fur and say “Ewww!” while holding their nose. And while I didn’t appreciate it perfuming the inside of my house, I do appreciate these stinky creatures for their adaptability and surprising docile nature.
WARREN, PA
PIX11

Brooklyn man dies after being stabbed in the neck: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, the NYPD said. Officers responded to 45 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around noon and found 24-year-old Guersy Jacques unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck, police said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Men posed as ConEd employees, tied up victim before robbery: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who posed as Con Edison employees before robbing a Queens home at gunpoint Feb. 28, police said. The two impersonators approached their 41-year-old victim about 11:15 a.m., as he was standing outside his residence near 95th Avenue and 83rd Street. The two men flashed […]
QUEENS, NY
FUN 107

Look Up: Last Chance to see the ‘Worm Moon’

Keep your eyes to the sky Friday night, because according to the Farmer’s Almanac, a Full Worm Moon is here. Don’t worry, worms won’t be falling from the sky, and to be quite honest, they have nothing to do with this peculiar name for a lunar event.
ASTRONOMY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy