DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is the fifth largest crude oil producer in the country, and yet despite increased demand, oil production here is down. The industry is blaming a lack of political will to develop energy here and is warning the implications are significant for the economy, the environment and national security. Last month, the average price at the pump in Colorado was $3.34. In 30 days, it’s gone up 60 cents. If you drive to the mountains, you’re sure to find it above $4. (credit: CBS) As the price at the pump hits a record high, the Biden administration is turning to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO