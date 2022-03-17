ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Peter Thomas Roth’s Max Complexion Correction Pads are 50% off at Ulta right now

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5San_0ei99wy700
The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads ($23) from Ulta.  (Ulta)

I love fancy skincare, but I’m also incredibly lazy, especially at the end of a long day: The last thing I want to do before bed is to do a complicated 10-step routine (that’s for Sundays). Luckily for me and my fellow low-key skincare readers, there’s a great deal on Peter Thomas Roth’s Max Complexion Correction Pads right now. They’re currently on sale as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event (P.S. You might wanna look ahead at the calendar and take note of your other favorite brand deals, just saying — the sale’s only just kicked off).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsXT2_0ei99wy700 Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Peter Thomas Roth ulta.com Shop Now

Right now, you can get 60 of the Photoshop-in-a-tub pads, which is a two-month supply, for $23 instead of $46. They’re made up of 2% salicylic acid (see ya, spots) and 10% glycolic acid (bye, dead flaky winter skin) to get rid of blemishes and make your skin all glowy and radiant like you’ve just spent a week basking in some Alpine sunshine. To top it off, there’s some aloe in the mix too, so your skin doesn’t freak out after its acid trip.

Best of all, the pads offer two ways to go: There’s a cleansing side that’s super-smooth for a gentle swipe across the skin, plus a textured one for a little exfoliation. Start slow and low with these, with one a day to begin — if you notice too much drying (please apply moisturizer after!!!), take it back down to every other day.

Anyway, this deal is good today and today only, so don’t wait to shop it over at Ulta .

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This French Cream Softens Deep Wrinkles So Well, They Look "10 Years Younger"

Like many people, I grew up idolizing the products my mom used. The old-school green Clinique compacts, bottle of Charlie perfume, and seashell-pink nail polish never left her bathroom, and when I was in high school, L'Occitane's shea butter hand cream entered the fray. According to the French brand, one tube is still bought every two seconds worldwide — and per fans, that same moisturizing, age-reversing effect is front and center in the Immortelle Divine Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Thomas#Ulta#Complexion
shefinds

Is The Dyson Airwrap Actually Worth The Price Tag? We Asked Hairstylists

If you follow beauty trends on Tik Tok or other social media platforms, you’ve probably seen professional stylists and hair enthusiasts using a new tool— the Dyson Airwrap— to achieve glamorous curls and wavy tresses. The product, which costs approximately $549 at stores such as Sephora and Ulta, is often praised online due to it being specifically engineered to style and dry damp hair simultaneously, and the fact that it is designed for all hair types.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Page Six

GXVE Beauty review: We tried Gwen Stefani’s makeup line

The Hollaback Girl’s debut makeup line is finally here, and it’s “Hella Good.”. Gwen Stefani launched GXVE Beauty last week with eight products priced from $28 to $48, including eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, brow pencils and a priming face oil. But the real stars of the show are...
MAKEUP
WWD

These Bestselling Amazon Leggings Are 25% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Calling the perfect pair of leggings a wardrobe staple is an understatement. In our humble opinion, it’s an absolute necessity. That said, it can be hard to find...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

13 of the Best New Beauty Products at Sephora

We're always checking the "What's New" section at Sephora; the retailer has a top-notch selection of items that would fit seamlessly into anyone's beauty routine. As serious product lovers, we're of the opinion that more makeup or skin care is always a good thing, but we still want some level of curation and selection when we shop. That's why we did the hard work for you, and found the 13 best new products at Sephora right now.
MAKEUP
KRQE News 13

4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products, while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

The New MAC Mascara’s Clump-Free and Buildable Formula Promises Bigger Lashes—So We Tried It

Whenever I'm about to apply another coat of mascara, I wonder, “Will this coat be the coat that makes my lashes clumpy?” Nine out of 10 times, the answer to this question is “yup.” I’ve used countless mascaras, and I usually don't go beyond two coats. But thanks to the new MAC Stack Mascara, this no longer has to be case in my quest to have bigger and bolder lashes (without the clumps).
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Skin Care Products Are 25% Off Right Now

If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart because SkinStore's Anniversary Sale is officially live. Tons of skin care, hair and beauty tools are marked down until March 10, including Lizzo's favorite vitamin C face oil by Sunday Riley. The C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil is currently available for $64 with the code REFRESH.
SKIN CARE
Esquire

Score an Extra 15% off Sale Items at Huckberry Right Now

We love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking the site for good deals and this week we happened to come across a sweet sale-on-sale that is must-shop (sales on their own are a rarity at Huckberry).
SHOPPING
CNET

Staub's 4-Quart Dutch Oven Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

As we tail toward the end of winter, certain pieces of cookware that shine during the colder months start to go on sale. Dutch oven deals are among them and we spotted a couple of whoppers if you're looking to add or upgrade this kitchen mainstay. The best of the bunch is Staub's positively lovely 4-quart Dutch is down to $150 at HSN. That's more than half off the normal price and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this beautiful and durable piece of luxury French cookware.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
578
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy