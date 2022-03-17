Peter Thomas Roth’s Max Complexion Correction Pads are 50% off at Ulta right now

The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads ($23) from Ulta. (Ulta)

I love fancy skincare, but I’m also incredibly lazy, especially at the end of a long day: The last thing I want to do before bed is to do a complicated 10-step routine (that’s for Sundays). Luckily for me and my fellow low-key skincare readers, there’s a great deal on Peter Thomas Roth’s Max Complexion Correction Pads right now. They’re currently on sale as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event (P.S. You might wanna look ahead at the calendar and take note of your other favorite brand deals, just saying — the sale’s only just kicked off).

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Peter Thomas Roth ulta.com Shop Now

Right now, you can get 60 of the Photoshop-in-a-tub pads, which is a two-month supply, for $23 instead of $46. They’re made up of 2% salicylic acid (see ya, spots) and 10% glycolic acid (bye, dead flaky winter skin) to get rid of blemishes and make your skin all glowy and radiant like you’ve just spent a week basking in some Alpine sunshine. To top it off, there’s some aloe in the mix too, so your skin doesn’t freak out after its acid trip.

Best of all, the pads offer two ways to go: There’s a cleansing side that’s super-smooth for a gentle swipe across the skin, plus a textured one for a little exfoliation. Start slow and low with these, with one a day to begin — if you notice too much drying (please apply moisturizer after!!!), take it back down to every other day.

Anyway, this deal is good today and today only, so don’t wait to shop it over at Ulta .