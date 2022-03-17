Score 40% Off This Editor-Favorite Nonstick Cookware Brand This Week Only

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though I write about cleaning on a weekly basis, I don’t always have all of the answers. In fact, one of the things I love best about writing is how much I learn from others. One such kitchen cleaning tool I’ve learned about over the years is the pumice stone. Often used to exfoliate and soften skin in the shower, pumice stones are lightweight, porous lava rocks that can also be used to clean tough messes around the house. While you have to be very careful not to use it on finishes or surfaces that could get scratched and permanently damaged, a pumice stone is actually great for cleaning oven exteriors, grate grills, and, yes, glass baking dishes.

