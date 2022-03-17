ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge National Lab installs Xerox ElemX 3D printing system

By Laura Griffiths
tctmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXerox's Elem Additive Solutions business has announced Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as the latest recipient of one of its ElemX 3D metal printers. The machine, which is being installed at the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL in eastern Tennessee, will be deployed to simultaneously help ORNL...

www.tctmagazine.com

CarBuzz.com

Rivian Invests In New Battery Tech To Lower Costs

Although the Rivian R1T and R1S EVs have been met with a wave of controversy due to the actions of the company's leaders and the struggle of getting the cars off the production line and delivered to customers. Regardless of the current turmoil surrounding the EV startup, the truck and SUV duo still look like promising products, especially in quad-motor guise.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bill Gates-Backed Verdox on Pioneering Low-Cost Carbon Capture Tech

The Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy company invested $80 million in Verdox Inc. to facilitate efficient, lower-cost technolog to remove carbon from the air and emission sources. CEO of Verdox, Brian Baynes, joined Cheddar News to discuss the investment, how the company's tech works, and where he sees it going. "We anticipate that with technologies like ours, we potentially can get to the scale of about a million tons per year within 5-10 years," he said. "And then ultimately we need to be doing this at the scales of billions of tons per year and ultimately about 10 billion tons per year in the year 2050."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

Robotic Welding Process: Welding Applications, Systems and Techniques

The use of robotic technology allows to obtain precise and rapid results, avoid waste, and operate with greater safety. Robots are able to reach otherwise inaccessible points and can perform complex and precise welding and welding steps faster than manual welding. In the robotic field, the welding process is automated...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

Fuel Cell Maker CEO Boosts Use Of Hydrogen On The Rails

HOUSTON — Randall MacEwen is the president and CEO of Ballard Power Systems, a company whose activities put him at a unique place in the transition to cleaner energy: It makes fuel cells. Those fuel cells would ingest hydrogen, creating electricity that would then power an electric engine in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
Motor1.com

Electric VW Trinity To Be Built On A New $2.2-Billion Factory

Volkswagen has announced it has passed a resolution that gives a go-ahead to build a new plant that will build the upcoming all-electric model, the Trinity. The up-and-coming flagship model was first announced in 2021, which will spearhead the next generation of zero-emission VW cars. The new factory will be...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Hybrid Dirac semimetal-based photodetector with efficient low-energy photon harvesting

Despite the considerable effort, fast and highly sensitive photodetection is not widely available at the low-photon-energy range (~meV) of the electromagnetic spectrum, owing to the challenging light funneling into small active areas with efficient conversion into an electrical signal. Here, we provide an alternative strategy by efficiently integrating and manipulating at the nanoscale the optoelectronic properties of topological Dirac semimetal PtSe2 and its van der Waals heterostructures. Explicitly, we realize strong plasmonic antenna coupling to semimetal states near the skin-depth regime (Î»/104), featuring colossal photoresponse by in-plane symmetry breaking. The observed spontaneous and polarization-sensitive photocurrent are correlated to strong coupling with the nonequilibrium states in PtSe2 Dirac semimetal, yielding efficient light absorption in the photon range below 1.24"‰meV with responsivity exceeding âˆ¼0.2"‰A/W and noise-equivalent power (NEP) less than ~38"‰pW/Hz0.5, as well as superb ambient stability. Present results pave the way to efficient engineering of a topological semimetal for high-speed and low-energy photon harvesting in areas such as biomedical imaging, remote sensing or security applications.
SCIENCE
PCMag

Microsoft's New Data Centers Are Going to Help Heat Homes in Finland

Microsoft is collaborating with Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum to allow excess heat from new data centers in Southern Finland to heat local homes and businesses. The project forms part of a new data center region Microsoft is set to construct near Helsinki and which will run on 100% emission-free electricity. Once operational, Fortum says 60% of the surrounding area's heating will be generated from the data centers.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Ultrahard chiton teeth discovery offers clues to next-generation advanced materials

The teeth of a mollusk can not only capture and chew food to nurture its body, but the marine choppers also hold insights into creating advanced, lower-cost and environmentally friendly materials. David Kisailus, UC Irvine professor, and graduate student Taifeng Wang, both in materials science and engineering, took a close...
SCIENCE
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Guitar World Magazine

Godlyke partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation for carbon-free power supply, the Power-All ECO-Dapter

The space-saving power supply complies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and neutralizes its carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon offsets. Godlyke Distributing Inc. has unveiled the Power-All ECO-Dapter, a carbon-free pedalboard power supply produced in partnership with environmental non-profit, Carbonfund.org Foundation. The ECO-Dapter aims to aid the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Report: Stellantis And LGES's Battery Plant Might Be Built In Canada

In October 2021, Stellantis and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution announced a plan to build a new joint venture EV battery gigafactory in North America. According to Bloomberg News (via Automotive News Canada), the battery cell plant will be built in Windsor-Essex County, Ontario, Canada, but it's still unofficial info.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Paving the way to tailor-made carbon nanomaterials and more accurate energetic materials modeling

Carbon exhibits a remarkable tendency to form nanomaterials with unusual physical and chemical properties, arising from its ability to engage in different bonding states. Many of these "next-generation" nanomaterials, which include nanodiamonds, nanographite, amorphous nanocarbon and nano-onions, are currently being studied for possible applications spanning quantum computing to bio-imaging. Ongoing research suggests that high-pressure synthesis using carbon-rich organic precursors could lead to the discovery and possibly the tailored design of many more.
PHYSICS

