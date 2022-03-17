ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cameo of the Week: Celebrate March Madness With Video Messages From These NBA Legends

By Anna Tingley
 1 day ago
Gift the sports fans in your life personalized video messages from their favorite NBA players — just in time for March Madness .

The NCAA Tournament, which kicks off today, is one of the most anticipated sports events in the U.S., particularly for universities across the nation hoping to use their success throughout March Madness to bolster their institutional legacies.

Of course, individual performance on the court also hints at which players are bound for greatness after graduation. Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Dwayne Wade, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin are just a few athletes who led their respective teams through the NCAA Tournament before being poached by the big leagues.

If you plan on watching the games, you can check out the best ways to stream March Madness online here . But in the meantime, check out the best NBA stars currently on Cameo to celebrate March Madness 2022.

Elgin Baylor

The Lakers’ Elgin Baylor is one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players, known for his acrobatic playing style that allowed him to score and rebound with unrivaled ease.




BUY NOW:

$422


Buy It

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Calling all Bucks and Lakers fans! Any old-time NBA fan will remember the days when Jabbar terrorized the courts during his 20 years as an NBA star player, sometimes even clad in his signature goggles that he wore for protection.




BUY NOW:

$500


Buy It

George Mcginnis

Mcginnis enjoyed a sprawling career throughout the 1970s and 80s, which saw the Hall of Famer play for the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and back to Indiana before his retirement.




BUY NOW:

$100


Buy It

Jerry West

During his 14-year career with the Lakers, West became a household name across the country because of his remarkable skill on the court. He became only the third person in league history to reach 25,000 points, was an All Star every year of his career and led the Los Angeles team to the Finals nine times. Now, the player-turned-executive-turned coach is ready to share his best business advice and life wisdom.




BUY NOW:

$5,000


Buy It

Bill Russell

The former Boston Celtics center Bill Russell still holds the record for the most championship titles won, boasting 11 titles attached to his name. In the years since, he’s made a name for himself beyond the court, especially as a civil rights champion who helped transform the public conception of what it means to be a black athlete.




BUY NOW:

$650


Buy It

James Worthy

Aside from being a three-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, Worthy is also best known for being brutally honest. Throughout the Lakers’ disappointing season this year, he’s been blunt about the team’s lack of urgency, sharing his own words of advice for today’s players. You can expect the same truth and candor in Worthy’s Cameo video messages.




BUY NOW:

$199


Buy It

