Playtech partners with betPARX for app relaunch

It seems that Google isn’t giving up on its plan to introduce a successful pair of smart glasses to the market. The company’s first attempt was made in 2014 when it released Google Glass to the public. Unfortunately, these smart glasses turned out to be a flop. Of course, we could blame this outcome on the glasses’ crazy $1,500 price tag or the fact that the product was ahead of its time. Whatever the case, Google seems to be getting ready for a second round, as new information claims that it has acquired a microLED startup to help it develop a new pair of AR glasses.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO