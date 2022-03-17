ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Playtech partners with betPARX for app relaunch

By Dawn Furnas
NJBIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGambling technology company Playtech, based in London, announced March 16 it partnered with betPARX to relaunch its iGaming and sports betting apps in the Garden State as well as in Pennsylvania....

njbiz.com

