A man was accused Friday of fatally shooting his partner during the course of a robbery in Paterson, authorities said. An investigation into the alleged incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when Paterson Police officers were called to Belmont Avenue and North 10th Street in the city for a report of a stolen car, according to a joint statement from the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO