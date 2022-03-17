ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hochul Extends COVID Emergency Declaration

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Kathy Hochul has extended the State of New York’s COVID-19...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down

As Russian troops rained lethal fire on Ukrainian cities, Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally to lavish praise on his Russian forces, while Ukrainian’s president accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe.”. Russia’s president addressed the packed Moscow stadium Friday, saying the Kremlin’s troops...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican who was the longest-serving current member of Congress, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy