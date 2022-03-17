Steelers are enjoying an awesome free agency

The Steelers have spent their most money ever in free agency while still managing to keep cap hits and guarantees low.

What a brilliant week.

Kevin Colbert has spent the last several days signing solid veterans who are still in their primes and fit Pittsburgh’s program. Linebacker Myles Jack might be the most example of this: he led the Jaguars in tackles last season, and is the perfect inside option to pair with former top-10 pick Devin Bush. The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi says Jack, who inked a two-year, $16 million deal, will be the Steelers’ best free agent signing since James Farrior.

Despite some regression, Jack played in 15 games last season and was on the field for 94 percent of snaps. The six-year veteran is still just 26 years old, and will join one of the best front-sevens in the NFL.

The Jack acquisition indicates the Steelers’ old style of doing business is over. They broke from history last year when they signed T.J. Watt to his mammoth extension after training camp and offered him guaranteed money past the first year. This week, they’ve spent $80.45 million on external free agents. And it’s been allocated wisely.

Look no further than Mitchell Trubisky’s contract, which carries guaranteed money of just $5.25 million, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor . Regardless of one’s views about Trubisky, it’s safe to say he’ll be an upgrade over the decrepit and noodle-armed Ben Roethlisberger we’ve seen under center for the last couple of seasons.

There is also the possibility that Trubisky regains his Pro Bowl form playing for a winning organization and an offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, whose scheme is tailor-made for athletic quarterbacks. Remember: Trubisky went 29-21 as the Bears’ starter and has started two playoff games.

Worst case, the Steelers took a cheap flier on a former No. 2 overall pick. Best case, they’ve found their next QB for a bargain rate.

That’s the definition of low risk, high reward.

Trubisky will be playing behind a much improved offensive line, with Pittsburgh signing center Mason Cole and guard James Daniels. Those additions will seemingly bump the overmatched Kendrick Green out of the lineup. Daniels also perfectly fits the Steelers’ free-agent mold as a four-year starter coming off a rookie deal.

The Steelers pride themselves as a team that wins on the field, not in free agency. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to spend money on well-identified targets. The Steelers are making precise strikes. That’s far different than a team like the Jaguars, who are blindly throwing money around on mediocre talent.

Seriously: every one of their signings makes sense. They signed Levi Wallace to replace unrestricted free agents Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon, patched up their O-line, improved their run defense with Jack, and oh yeah, landed a talented quarterback at a reasonable price.

Winning in January is the goal. But it’s not so bad to celebrate in March, either.