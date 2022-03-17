ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA releases spring weather predictions: What to expect where you live

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293Aro_0ei93jWe00

(NEXSTAR) — Forecasters at the National Weather Service released their new three-month outlook Thursday, giving us a preview of what’s in store for spring weather nationwide.

First and foremost, La Niña is set to hold strong until the summer, the outlook confirmed. La Niña affects weather in the U.S. by typically bringing drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half.

You can see the effects of La Ni ña on the spring weather outlook in the map below. A huge swath of the country – from Oregon and Northern California, through the Mountain West and Plains, down to Texas and the Gulf – is predicted to see drier-than-normal spring weather.

There are two bullseyes of especially dry conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center: one over the Texas panhandle and one over Utah and Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qlcuw_0ei93jWe00

The only part of the continental U.S. expected to see above-normal precipitation the next three months is some of the Great Lakes region.

Much of the Western U.S. is already plagued by drought conditions . If NOAA’s predictions for the next three months hold true, the drought will only worsen as the region heads into its driest summer months.

The Big Sneeze: Climate change to make pollen season nastier

It’s not just going to be dry – in most states it’s also going to be hot, the outlook indicates. The vast majority of states can expect a hot spring, especially New Mexico, Texas and Western Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2NLY_0ei93jWe00

Only a tiny sliver of the country, in the Pacific Northwest, is forecast to see a cool spring.

The Hawaiian islands aren’t shown on the maps above, but are expected to see above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation over the next three months, the National Weather Service predicts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
AOL Corp

AccuWeather forecasters on alert for major severe weather outbreak

A colossal storm is brewing for the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm system, which is expected to be as expansive as it is dynamic, is forecast to unfold as winter transitions into spring and will cover nearly the entire country with a variety of hazardous impacts including a widespread tornado risk, blizzard conditions and serious flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Great Lakes Region#Noaa
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Spring temperatures are on their way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The sunshine today was deceiving. It looked beautiful outside, but didn't feel quite so nice with temperatures in the mid 40s. Fortunately, a nice warm-up is headed our way!. Tonight will still be chilly with lows reaching the mid 30s under...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Florida Star

Could The Latest La Nina Forecast Provide Clues Into The Coming Hurricane Season?

Meteorologists have an abundance of items in their toolbox for crafting long-term forecasts, and forecasters have just received new insight into one of the most influential, and most well-known, climate patterns on Earth. A recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that there is slightly more...
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: Snowy start to the week expected

Get the shovels ready. Colorado Springs is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The Colorado Springs area is under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday, when we have a 90% chance of snow throughout much of the day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WGN TV

Why are you called a meteorologist? What do meteors have to do with weather prediction?

Why are you called a meteorologist? What do meteors have to do with weather prediction?. The use of the term “meteorology” dates back to early Greece when Aristotle wrote “Meteorologica” in 340 B.C., a work covering the totality of that era’s knowledge of weather and climate. In Aristotle’s time, anything that was suspended in or fell from the sky was called a “meteor,” including rain, snow, hail, rainbows and meteoroids. Since the majority of Aristotle’s work dealt with weather, over time meteorology came to be used when referring to the science of weather and atmospheric studies. In the context of meteorology’s contemporary definition, a “meteorologist” refers to a scientist who studies weather and the Earth’s atmosphere, not meteors.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy