Former Tampa Pain Clinic Doctor Gets Two Years In Federal Prison For Money Structuring

TAMPA, FL. – On Wednesday, Dr. Zachary Bird, 51, Tampa was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by 1 year of supervised release, for structuring cash transactions to evade bank reporting requirements.

As part of his sentence, the Court also entered a money judgment in the amount of $481,526.76, which represents the total amount of cash illegally structured in the case.

A federal jury found Bird guilty of the offense on May 21, 2021. He was acquitted on other counts.

According to court documents, Bird operated Physicians Wellness and Pain Specialists, a pain management clinic, from May 2014 until it shuttered in June 2018. Bird used the proceeds he earned as a doctor to structure cash deposits for the purchase of a piece of real property in LaBelle, Florida.

From February 6 through February 12, 2015, Bird structured 22 cash deposits, each under $10,000 and often occurring on the same day and minutes apart, totaling $193,175.76. Between March 10 and October 26, 2015, Bird structured another 38 cash deposits amounting to $288,351. In total, Bird structured $481,526.76 in cash deposits.

